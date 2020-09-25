Cobeen Hall instructed to quarantine for next two weeks

Residents of Cobeen Hall are directed to quarantine for the next 14 days, effective at 11 p.m. tonight, according to an email sent to residents from Dr. Xavier Cole, Vice President for Student Affairs and Chair of the Marquette University COVID-19 Response Team.

Cobeen Hall is the second residence hall instructed to quarantine for two weeks. Schroeder Hall was the first residence hall instructed to quarantine Sept. 14.

Students living in Cobeen should not move out of the residence halls or leave town, the email said. Residents should quarantine in their rooms.

“CDC guidance suggests that students should not travel home during this two-week period,” the email said. “This is to protect you, your family, and the community. Staying where you are is the safest course of action.”

The instruction comes after a confirmed cluster of increased COVID-19 cases among residents of the hall. The decision was made in coordination with the Milwaukee Health Department.

“I know we’ve all been trying to do our part in mitigating the risk of COVID-19,” Cole said in the email. “Part of that process is understanding when we need to take even stronger measure to address the spread of the virus on campus.”

The number of cases in Cobeen are not confirmed. Earlier today, students were getting tested for COVID-19 as part of surveillance testing.

All Cobeen Hall residents who have not been tested for COVID-19 this week will be required to be tested the week of Sept. 28.

Residents who test positive will be directed to isolate in a university-identified isolation space.

Residents should not leave the building to attend classes or for any other reason except for a medical appointment, the email said.

Additionally, residents are expected to complete COVID Cheq each day they are in quarantine. Those who develop symptoms during quarantine should call the Medical Clinic.

Cobeen’s dining hall will be available to Cobeen Hall residents for carry out only. The dining hall will not be open to non-Cobeen Hall residents until the quarantine is lifted.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Natallie St. Onge. She can be reached at natallie.stonge@marquette.edu.