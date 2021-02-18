BREAKING: Marquette volleyball’s weekend matchup postponed

The BIG EAST has cancelled the weekend series between the Golden Eagles and the Bluejays, due to COVID-19 issues (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

In a news release from Marquette Athletics, it was announced from the BIG EAST that the Marquette women’s weekend doubleheader against Creighton has been postponed.

Creighton is currently having “COVID issues” within the program, which is what prompted the announcement from the BIG EAST.

There has been no announcement, up to this point, of when this series could potentially take place down the road.

Beyond the game itself, the volleyball team had planned to honor Sarah Rose, along with the rest of the seniors on the team, as part of the “Gold 4 Sarah” weekend, in support of her battle with cancer.

There is no news of when that ceremony will take place either.

