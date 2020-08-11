New Law School poll shows Biden leading Trump in Wisconsin

The most recent Marquette Law School poll revealed that 49% of those polled favor Joe Biden for President while 44% favor incumbent President Donald Trump, according to an Aug. 11 press release. Similar results were released in June, where 50% supported Biden and 44% supported Trump.

The poll, conducted Aug. 4-9 and released Aug. 11, sampled 801 registered Wisconsin voters and has a margin of error of 3.9%.

“The new poll also found that, as COVID-19 cases have gone up in the state, the percent of voters who are concerned personally has increased,” the release said. “With strong partisan differences, voters overall favor requiring masks be worn in public, but opinion is almost evenly decided on whether children should go to school in person at the start of the new school year.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 tracking website, Wisconsin had a cumulative total of 61,785 confirmed cases as of Aug. 11.

Plans to vote are also split along party lines, with Democrats far more likely to vote by mail and Republicans to vote in-person.

Of respondents, 83% of people in Milwaukee agree that masks should be required in all public places, 78% agree in Madison and 60% agree in most of the rest of the state.

Approval for Trump has dropped over the past several months from 48% in March, reaching 44% in the most recent poll. Disapproval has increased to 54% from June’s 51%.

“Forty-eight percent of Wisconsin registered voters approve of the mass protests since the death of George Floyd, while 48 percent disapprove,” the release said. “That is a drop in approval from June, when 61 percent approved and 36 percent disapproved.”

Reported job losses have remained consistent in August, holding at 14% but increased from 9% in March. Of respondents, 56% think the economy has gotten worse, rising from June’s 50%. Additionally, 45% think that the economy will improve over the next 12 months compared to 50% in June.

