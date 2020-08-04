MUPD responds to incident near I-43, sheriff’s office closes stretch of highway

Officers were on the scene. Photo by Alexa Jurado

Marquette University Police Department and other Milwaukee law enforcement agencies tended to a person on an overpass of I-43 on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Two Milwaukee Police Department officers at the scene said the person was working with law enforcement.

MUPD responded to the incident Tuesday morning. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was assisting MUPD and has closed a stretch of I-43 north and southbound routes.

An alternative route was in place for drivers. MCSO tweeted Tuesday morning asking drivers to slow down and move over for first responders.

Wells Street was also closed between 10th and 11th Street.

MUPD, MCSO, MPD and Milwaukee Fire Department vehicles were at the scene and surrounding the area.

MUPD did not initially respond to comment.

This story is developing.

This story was updated at 1:50 p.m.

Alexa Jurado contributed to this report.

This story was written by Shir Bloch. She can be reached at shir.bloch@marquette.edu.