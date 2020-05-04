COVID-19 BLOG: Taking time for self-healing

During this unprecedented time, I have been taking personal time to heal from the stresses of school; I am grateful to even have the privilege to do so.

Having personal time is a foreign language to me, and within the past few weeks, I’ve noticed that I should dedicate more time to myself outside of this pandemic (when we have the chance to).

Being under constant stress during the school year with two jobs, an internship and leadership positions within two organizations took a huge toll on my mental and physical health. So in the meantime, I have taken time to practice yoga and meditation, which help me relax and control my anxiety.

I’ve been implementing more fruits and vegetables into my diet by making smoothies and trying out new recipes! When I want to chill, I turn on a movie, read More Than Enough by Elaine Welteroth (a great read by the way!), or just listen to music.

While this has been a great time for self healing, it has also been an amazing time for self-reflection! In the times when my little sisters aren’t asking me to create TikToks with them (I could never download the app I promise… or I might be getting old), I journal my thoughts into poems and ask 101 philosophical questions via FaceTime to my friends who I miss dearly.

Stay safe, healthy and practice social distancing!

This story was written by M’Laya Sago. She can be reached at mlaya.sago@marquette.edu.