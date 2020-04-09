BREAKING: SPARK will move to online format this summer

SPARK will be online this summer.

SPARK, or Summer Priority Advising and Registration Kick-off, the mandatory summer orientation program for incoming first-year students, will be fully online this summer, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski confirmed in an email.

Titled “SPARK @ Home,” the program will adhere to recommended procedures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to a university statement provided by Stolarski, the session dates remain as previously scheduled: June 2-3; June 7-8; June 9-10; June 11-12; June 15-16; and June 17-18.

“SPARK @ Home” will have a similar format to the in-person program.

“New students will still meet (remotely) with student leaders, university staff and college representatives to assist in registering for classes,” Stolarksi said in an email.

Stolarski said the change will be announced in Marquette Today this afternoon.

More information regarding “SPARK @ Home” will be available May 1, when registration begins. Incoming students will be able to register on their Marquette Student Status page after submitting their tuition deposit.

This story was written by Kelli Arseneau. She can be reached at kelli.arseneau@marquette.edu.