BREAKING: MU announces unpaid furloughs to curb COVID-19 financial impact

Employees unable to complete their core tasks at home will be placed on temporary unpaid furlough.

Marquette University is taking measures to reduce costs — namely furloughing faculty and staff members — in response to the economic difficulties brought about by COVID-19, according to a news release emailed to faculty and staff Wednesday morning.

The university will place approximately 250 employees on temporary unpaid furlough until “the university’s normal operations resume.” Marquette will also suspend travel through June 30, nonessential hiring and merit increases, the release said.

The furlough decision was made because some employees “are not able to continue their core duties at home,” the release said. University employees were advised to work from home until at least April 30. It is unclear which specific employees will be furloughed.

All faculty and staff will continue to be paid normally through April 17, when unpaid furloughing will begin. There is no definite end date to the furloughs, the release said.

Furloughed employees will continue to receive their medical insurance. The university will pay both the employer and employee portions of insurance premiums during this time, according to the release.

Tuition remission benefits, vacation time and sick leave accruals will continue. Employees can use remaining vacation days during their furlough time, the release said.

Furloughed employees are allowed to apply for unemployment benefits and federal support.

This story is developing.