Marquette University's campus is divided into four wards. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

Election Day ballots for April 7 vary based on the ward of your residential address.

To determine which ward you are in and to locate your polling place, enter your address at My Vote Wisconsin here.

Once you locate your ward, click below to view your corresponding sample ballot:

Sample ballot for Ward 187

Sample ballot for Ward 190

Sample ballot for Ward 191

Sample ballot for Ward 192

Sample ballot for Ward 194

Sample ballot for Ward 196