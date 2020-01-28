Marquette’s Master’s Programs earns national recognition

Two of Marquette's Masters programs were ranked by U.S. News and World Reports.

U.S. News and World Report recently released its ranking of the best online master’s programs in the country for 2020, and rated two Marquette programs highly in their rankings, according to a university news release.

These rankings were done based off factors such as admissions sensitivity, faculty credentials and academic and career support services offered to students, according to a university news release.

The Marquette Master of Science in Computing program was ranked 16th among Best Online Computer Information Technology Masters Programs and the College of Nursing’s online program was ranked 58th among Best Online Master’s in Nursing programs, according to a university news release.

Janet Krejci, the dean of the College of Nursing, and Kimo Ah Yun, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said they were proud of the recognition of being ranked so highly on a national level.

In a joint email they said, “The nursing program has already graduated several hundred incredible nurses.”

Ah Yun and Krejci said the Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing Program began in its current format in fall of 2016, so their experience with online ranking is relatively new.

In the joint email they said, “All of our programs, within the College of Nursing and beyond, are reviewed and improved. This program is like all others in that regard.” Yun and Krejci said they are confident that the ranking will continue to encourage students to join the program in an already robust pool of applicants.

They also said in the email that the online master’s nursing program will continue to improve by putting the students in a model of continuous improvement, including continuous planning, routine feedback, and acting on what they learn to enhance courses, learning, and the program.

“These programs are ranked highly because of the great work of Marquette’s dedicated faculty and staff,” Doug Woods, the vice provost for Graduate and Professional Studies and dean of the Graduate School, said.

Woods said gaining notoriety for these programs is rewarding because “it highlights their effort to bring a transformative education to our students.”

He said the computing program has been a top 20 national program for a number of years and the nursing program has showed tremendous growth from last year which helped it become nationally ranked.

Katie Ruetz, the director of graduate admissions, said that “two notable changes that were made to the programs over the years were accessibility to the program while still maintaining rigor.”

Ruetz also said the programs at Marquette stand out because of the length and the accelerated format of the nursing program. She said the program is intense, but the cohort model they use in the class helps provide support, community, and teamwork in the class. She also said the computing program offers flexibility which is key for many working professionals.

Woods said the faculty and staff of these programs consistently reflect on what they are doing in their programs and how they can evolve them to best benefit the student’s education.

“I’m sure if we maintain that open, reflective, action-oriented position, we will continue to stay among the best in the country,” Woods said.

He also said, “When programs like these are ranked as highly as they are, it not only draws more students to these programs, but also reminds people of all the wonderful graduate and professional educational opportunities offered at Marquette.”

However, once again Krejci and Yun said the most important part of the graduate programs is making sure there is a successful outcome for the students.

This story was written by Matt Choate. He can be reached at matthew.choate@marquette.edu.