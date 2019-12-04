Marquette Radio’s Second Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop lately. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Mackane Vogel, Station General Manager
The Districts – Hey Jo
Alec Fischer, Assistant General Manager
Kanye West – Coldest Winter
Bella Lazarski, Music Director
(Sandy) Alex G – Hope
Reese Seberg, Assistant Music Director
Tyler, The Creator (feat. Kali Uchis) – See You Again
Caitlyn Birmingham, Audio Content Director
TWRP, Dan Avidan – Starlight Brigade
Dan Avington, Sports Audio Content Producer
Mustard, Migos – Pure Water
Bridget Fogarty, News Audio Content Producer
ROSALÌA – Aute Cuture
Grace Kwapil, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
The Killers – Run For Cover
Maria Crenshaw, MUR General Volunteer
Dr. Dog (song originally by Architecture in Helsinki) – Heart it Races
