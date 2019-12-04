Marquette Radio’s Second Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Marquette Radio staff members can't stop listening to these nine songs this week.

Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop lately. Here are this week’s staff picks:

Mackane Vogel, Station General Manager

The Districts – Hey Jo

Alec Fischer, Assistant General Manager

Kanye West – Coldest Winter

Bella Lazarski, Music Director

(Sandy) Alex G – Hope

Reese Seberg, Assistant Music Director

Tyler, The Creator (feat. Kali Uchis) – See You Again

Caitlyn Birmingham, Audio Content Director

TWRP, Dan Avidan – Starlight Brigade

Dan Avington, Sports Audio Content Producer

Mustard, Migos – Pure Water

Bridget Fogarty, News Audio Content Producer

ROSALÌA – Aute Cuture

Grace Kwapil, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

The Killers – Run For Cover

Maria Crenshaw, MUR General Volunteer

Dr. Dog (song originally by Architecture in Helsinki) – Heart it Races