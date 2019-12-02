University names Kimo Ah Yun permanent provost

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The university hired former acting provost Kimo Ah Yun to serve as the permanent provost effective immediately, according to a Monday news release.

Ah Yun is the first person of color to serve as the provost of Marquette. He will also serve as the executive vice president of academic affairs, the release said. It said the university conducted a nine-month search with dozens of candidates across the country. There were four finalists who made two-day visits to the university for interviews with 15 groups of faculty, staff, students and other leaders.

“It is my great privilege to accept the honor and challenge of helping lead Marquette University into the future as its provost,” Ah Yun said.

He said he will focus on five areas: transparency, diversity, rigor to the student experience, academic excellence and proactive decisions to combat impending challenges to higher education.

“Kimo has demonstrated tremendous leadership as acting provost over the last year, navigating some of Marquette’s more difficult issues with a calm professionalism and an eye toward what is best for our university,” University President Michael Lovell said in the news release.

Ah Yun’s hire comes amid a “cost management review process” that consisted of laying off 24 employees and leaving 49 vacancies open. This is in response to a potential decline in college-age students in coming years.

During his time as acting provost, the release said Ah Yun invested in the Race and Ethnic Studies program cluster hire, pushed for diversity programming, helped create task forces to better the experience of faculty and graduate students and collaborated with members of the University Academic Senate on university policies and procedures.

Lovell said Ah Yun understands the university’s direction with its strategic plan, Beyond Boundaries, that lies out capital projects and other campus ventures.

“I’m delighted to continue our work together in the coming years,” Lovell said.

Ah Yun became acting provost following the Oct. 31, 2018, departure of previous provost Dan Myers. Ah Yun previously served as the dean of Marquette’s College of Communication beginning in 2016. Sarah Feldner, who currently serves as the acting dean for the College of Communication, will remain in her position. The news release said a search for the next permanent dean will be decided in future weeks.

Ah Yun was a first-generation college student who received his bachelor’s degree at California State University in communication studies. He then earned a master’s degree in communication studies from Kansas State University and a doctoral degree in communication from Michigan State University.

Before being the dean of the College of Communication, Ah Yun was associate dean of the College of Arts and Letters at California State University-Sacramento. During his 20-year tenure there, he served as chair of the Department of Communication Studies, a professor of communication studies and the director of the Center for Teaching and Learning. He co-chaired a California State University-Sacramento committee that planned campus events about identity, privilege and discrimination.

“Diversity isn’t a goal to be achieved or a box to be checked — it’s an evolving pursuit to make Marquette more reflective of the world around us,” Ah Yun said in the release.

He published work in a variety of communication and teaching journals, earning research grants from the California Criminal Justice Cabinet, California Department of Transportation, Center for Disease Control and the Wisconsin Department of Public Health, among others.

The provost search committee released an Opportunity and Challenge Profile that outlined characteristics that people were hoping to find in the new provost. Some qualities the profile listed were “demonstrated leadership in positions of increasing responsibilities at institutions of higher education” and “a demonstrated commitment to the creation and development of a diverse and inclusive workplace.”

Other qualities included a strong work ethic, a sense of humor and knowledge and experience working with varied student populations, according to the Opportunity and Challenge Profile.

Professor of counselor education and counseling psychology Lisa Edwards chaired the search committee, which was comprised of 15 representatives from across a variety of colleges and roles on campus.

Included among committee members was Marquette University Student Government President Sara Manjee; Rev. Joe Mueller; the associate director of Hispanic Initiatives Jacki Black; and the executive associate athletics director Danielle Josetti, among others. To recruit candidates, the university used search firm Isaacson Miller.

Former provost Myers resigned the same week as former executive vice president of operations Dave Lawlor. Myers is now provost for American University in Washington, D.C.

Ah Yun said he looks forward “to build on the great work happening across campus, work to improve morale across campus and address those areas where we are not fully living up to our mission.”

It is unclear which areas Ah Yun referred to with the latter part of his statement.

This story is developing.