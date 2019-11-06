Marquette keeps postseason hope with 1-0 win at DePaul

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marquette’s hopes for the BIG EAST Championship remain alive following its 1-0 win against DePaul Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles have a chance to make the BIG EAST Championship, but it all depends on the Seton Hall-Villanova game Wednesday night.

A Seton Hall loss to Villanova is necessary to send Marquette to the tournament. A Seton Hall win seems likely, as Villanova has only won one game in conference this season. The game is at 5 p.m.

Sophomore forward Lukas Sunesson scored the lone goal Wednesday and his third of the season. Sunneson and senior forward Josh Coan led the team with four total shots. Three of those shots were on goal. The Golden Eagles combined to put up 17 total shots, 10 of which were on goal.

Defensively they were statistically sound, having only one shot that sophomore goalkeeper Cedrik Stern had to save.

It will all come down to the result of the 5 p.m. game. A win, and the Golden Eagles are in. A loss, and head coach Louis Bennett and his team will start their offseason.