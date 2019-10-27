Butler silences Marquette’s offense in 3-0 loss

Marquette huddles in its loss to Providence Oct. 3.

Marquette huddles in its loss to Providence Oct. 3.

Marquette huddles in its loss to Providence Oct. 3.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Coming off a 2-1 loss Thursday night to Xavier, Marquette women’s soccer entered the day looking for a win and to punch its ticket into the BIG EAST Tournament.

Both of those will have to wait another few days as the Golden Eagles fell 3-0 to Butler Sunday afternoon.

For the second straight game, Marquette found itself in a hole early on in the game.

In the sixth minute, Georgetown senior forward Macy Miller crossed the ball into the box, and sophomore forward Anja Savich gently tapped it into the right corner after Miller’s cross tipped off the hands of Marquette senior goalkeeper Maddy Henry.

Eighteen minutes later, sophomore midfielder Katrina Wetherell had an opportunity to tie the game on a free kick from 30 yards out, but it sailed across the top of the crossbar.

In the 35th minute, sophomore midfielder Katie Soderstrom fired one into the back of the left post from the top of the 18-yard box for her eighth goal of the season.

Butler did not stop there in the first half.

With just one minute left, Georgetown freshman defender Alana Wood volleyed one into the top of the right corner for her first goal of the season.

Marquette’s second half was no different.

In the 67th minute, Marquette junior midfielder Maddie Monticello was called for a foul leading to a Butler penalty kick by Savich, but Henry came up big blocking the attempt.

Butler outshot Marquette 17-7 Sunday afternoon. Opponents now have outshot the Golden Eagles 263-185 this season.

Henry finished with a game-high three saves.

The Golden Eagles have now lost three straight games to the Bulldogs and have been outscored 7-0 in those games.

Marquette (6-10-1, 3-4-1 BIG EAST) will finish the regular season on the road against DePaul Thursday at 1 p.m.

With a win against the Blue Demons, the Golden Eagles will clinch a ticket to the BIG EAST Tournament for the first time since 2017.