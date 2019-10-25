MUPD arrests student for holding gun magazines, threatening comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marquette University Police Department arrested a student Friday afternoon who held rifle magazines and made a threatening comment in a Snapchat video.

The student, who held the magazines in a university residence hall room, was arrested just minutes after MUPD was made aware of the Snapchat post, according to a news release sent via email to the university community. The video was posted by the student’s roommate, who MUPD also arrested.

The magazines in the video were deemed to be training magazines, which do not hold live ammunition. MUPD did not find any weapon in the student’s possession and there is no active threat to campus, according to the release.

The department said the students involved may face student conduct and criminal consequences for their actions.

“MUPD and Marquette University take any implied threat to campus extremely seriously,” the release said.

MUPD did not provide additional details when contacted for comment.

This story is developing.