Marquette's win over BYU Saturday night comes a year after losing to the Cougars at the Al McGuire Center. (Marquette Wire Stock Photo)

Volleyball upsets No. 9 BYU on the road in four sets

After two easy sweeps of Utah Valley and Boise State in the Nike Invitational Friday, No. 16 Marquette faced a tougher test on Saturday, Brigham Young University.

But the Golden Eagles proved up to the challenge, toppling the No. 9 Cougars (22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-12) in four sets on BYU’s home floor.

It was the third top-10 victory in MU history and the Cougars’ first loss in Smith Fieldhouse since October 2017.

Marquette had a rough start. There were seven lead changes in the first set before a late Cougars rally gave BYU a 25-22 set victory.

But the ensuing sets showed a much different Marquette team.

In the second set, the Golden Eagles went on an eight-point swing and used that momentum to secure a 25-16 win. Marquette then overcame an early three-point deficit to take a 25-22 victory in the third set.

The fourth set was all Marquette from the start. The Golden Eagles motored their way to a 25-12 victory with a .455 hitting percentage while holding the Cougars to a clip of -0.040.

Senior outside hitter Allie Barber led the way with 19 kills and was named to the All-Tournament team along with junior outside hitter Hope Werch, who had 11 kills Saturday night.

Junior outside hitter Kaitlyn “K.J.” Lines was the Invitational’s MVP after putting up 17 kills, five digs and a service ace against the Cougars.

Senior setter Lauren Speckman had a game-high 31 assists and 13 digs, and junior libero Martha Konovodoff recorded 13 digs.

For BYU, Madelyn Robinson put up 18 kills, setter Whitney Bower had 26 assists, libero Mary Lake contributed 10 digs and middle blocker Heather Gneiting had 7 total blocks.

Next up for No. 16 Marquette (3-0) is another difficult matchup at in-state rival No. 5 Wisconsin Thursday at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time.