Active crime scene investigation on 19th street and Wisconsin avenue

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Marquette University Police Department and Milwaukee Police Department are investigating the reported death of an individual at 19th street and Wisconsin avenue. The individual is not affiliated with Marquette.

A safety alert was issued to students at 10:01 a.m. An email sent at 10:05 a.m. to campus stating that the area is currently an active crime scene. Members of the Marquette community are urged to stay clear of the scene.

MPD could not provide any additional information at the time, as the investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing.