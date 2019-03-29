The student news site of Marquette University

Active crime scene investigation on 19th street and Wisconsin avenue

Natallie St. Onge, Executive News Editor|March 29, 2019

Active crime scene investigation on 19th street and Wisconsin avenue

Marquette University Police Department and Milwaukee Police Department are investigating the reported death of an individual at 19th street and Wisconsin avenue. The individual is not affiliated with Marquette.

A safety alert was issued to students at 10:01 a.m. An email sent at 10:05 a.m. to campus stating that the area is currently an active crime scene. Members of the Marquette community are urged to stay clear of the scene.

MPD could not provide any additional information at the time, as the investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. 

About the Writer
Natallie St. Onge, Executive News Editor

Natallie is the Executive News Editor for the Marquette Wire.  She is a sophomore from Sheboygan, Wisconsin majoring in journalism.

