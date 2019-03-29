Active crime scene investigation on 19th street and Wisconsin avenue
Marquette University Police Department and Milwaukee Police Department are investigating the reported death of an individual at 19th street and Wisconsin avenue. The individual is not affiliated with Marquette.
A safety alert was issued to students at 10:01 a.m. An email sent at 10:05 a.m. to campus stating that the area is currently an active crime scene. Members of the Marquette community are urged to stay clear of the scene.
MPD could not provide any additional information at the time, as the investigation is ongoing.
This story is developing.
Natallie is the Executive News Editor for the Marquette Wire. She is a sophomore from Sheboygan, Wisconsin majoring in journalism.
