Men’s basketball earns No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Murray State

For the second time in the Steve Wojciechowski era, Marquette men’s basketball will be playing in March Madness.

The Golden Eagles are a No. 5 seed in the West region of the NCAA Tournament and will play Murray State in the first round. MU would play the winner of No. 4 Florida State and No. 13 Vermont with a first-round win.

Murray State’s offense revolves around Ja Morant, who leads the NCAA with 10 assists per game. He also averages 24.6 points per game.

The bid comes after Wojciechowski’s most successful regular season at Marquette. The team came one game short of a BIG EAST regular-season title. Junior guard Markus Howard ended the regular season as conference player of the year, marking the first time a MU player one the award since Jae Crowder.

It’s Marquette’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2017. The only scholarship players still on the team that played in the 2017 appearance are juniors Markus Howard and Sam Hauser and senior Matt Heldt.

This story is developing.