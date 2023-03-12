Marquette hears its name called as No. 2 seed on Selection Sunday, highest ranked seeding in program history

Twenty-four hours after achieving its first Big East Tournament title, the Marquette Golden Eagles turned their attention to the NCAA Tournament.

Sixth-ranked Marquette (28-6, 17-3 Big East) heard its name called as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA East Regional at the team’s watch party at MECCA Sports Bar near Fiserv Forum during the NCAA Selection Show.

NEWS: Marquette hears its name called as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. Golden Eagles get placed in the NCAA East Regional and will face Vermont in Columbus on Friday. #mubb pic.twitter.com/gZusZTf1wz — John Leuzzi (@JohnLeuzziMU) March 12, 2023

It is the first time in program history that Marquette has been seeded as a No. 2 seed, surpassing its previous high of a No. 3 seed.

The Golden Eagles will go to Columbus this week to face Vermont on Friday in the First Round. Tip-off is set for 1:45 p.m. CST at Nationwide Arena.

This story is developing

