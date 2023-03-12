Marquette hears its name called as No. 2 seed on Selection Sunday, highest ranked seeding in program history

John Leuzzi, Executive Sports Editor|March 12, 2023

(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Twenty-four hours after achieving its first Big East Tournament title, the Marquette Golden Eagles turned their attention to the NCAA Tournament.

With one achievement this weekend already under its belts, the Marquette Golden Eagles turned their attention to the NCAA Tournament looking for another.

Sixth-ranked Marquette (28-6, 17-3 Big East) heard its name called as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA East Regional at the team’s watch party at MECCA Sports Bar near Fiserv Forum during the NCAA Selection Show.

It is the first time in program history that Marquette has been seeded as a No. 2 seed, surpassing its previous high of a No. 3 seed.

The Golden Eagles will go to Columbus this week to face Vermont on Friday in the First Round. Tip-off is set for 1:45 p.m. CST at Nationwide Arena.

This story is developing 

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU. 