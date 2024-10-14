The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette men’s basketball ranked No. 18 in 2024-25 preseason poll

Matthew Baltz, Sports DirectorOctober 14, 2024
Shaka Smart celebrates with students after beating No. 22 Creighton 72-67, Dec. 30, 2023.

For the second year in a row, No. 18 Marquette men’s basketball is ranked inside the top 25 to begin the year.

The preseason Associated Press Poll, released Monday, has the Golden Eagles as one of three ranked Big East teams at the start of the season.

No. 3 UConn and No. 15 Creighton are both ahead of Marquette. Other Big East teams that are receiving votes include St. John’s (91), Xavier (73) and Providence (9).

The Golden Eagles are set to face off against two ranked teams in the non-conference portion of their schedule, welcoming No. 14 Purdue to Fiserv Forum Nov. 19, and traveling to No. 5 Iowa State for the Big East/Big 12 Battle Dec. 4.

Overall, Marquette is set to play six games against ranked opponents this year, with three of them being at home and three being on the road.

This is just the fourth time since 2011 that Golden Eagles been included in the preseason poll — and the 23rd time overall.

Opening night sits just 21 days away, when Marquette welcomes Stony Brook to Fiserv Forum Nov. 4.

Preseason AP Poll

  1. Kansas (3o first-place votes)
  2. Alabama (14 first-place votes)
  3. UConn (11 first-place votes)
  4. Houston (4 first-place votes)
  5. Iowa State
  6. Gonzaga
  7. Duke
  8. Baylor
  9. North Carolina
  10. Arizona
  11. Auburn
  12. Tennessee
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Purdue
  15. Creighton
  16. Arkansas
  17. Indiana
  18. Marquette
  19. Texas
  20. Cincinnati
  21. Florida
  22. UCLA
  23. Kentucky
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Rutgers

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.

