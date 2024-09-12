Big East announces men’s basketball conference schedule

Marquette men’s basketball’s 2024-25 schedule is set.

Tuesday, the Big East announced its conference schedule for the upcoming season. For the fifth straight year, the schedule features a 110-game double round-robin slate.

The Golden Eagles open up Big East play Dec. 18 against one of the two teams to beat them at home last season — the Butler Bulldogs. Butler went 18-15 (9-11 Big East) en route to earning the No. 8 seed in the Big East tournament last March.

Three days later, the Golden Eagles travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to take on Xavier, the Golden Eagles swept the Musketeers last season.

Marquette then waits 10 days before traveling to Providence for a New Years Eve clash. The Golden Eagles have not won at Amica Mutual Pavilion since February 2019.

After Providence, Marquette comes home to take on Creighton Jan. 3. The Golden Eagles took down the Blue Jays at Fiserv Forum last season thanks a career-high 15 points from then-sophomore guard Sean Jones. Four days later, Marquette welcomes Georgetown, which hasn’t won in Milwaukee since 2019.

The Golden Eagles then travel to Chicago, Ill. for a tilt with DePaul Jan. 14. All eyes will be on David Joplin, as the senior forward is averaging 24.5 points per game on 74 percent shooting from three over the last two seasons when playing at Wintrust Arena.

Marquette comes home for a return game vs. Xavier Jan. 18, before heading out east to take on Seton Hall Jan. 21. The-then seventh ranked Golden Eagles were upset as in New Jersey last year 78-75.

Marquette comes back home Jan. 24 to face Villanova. The Golden Eagles beat the Wildcats three times last season — twice in the regular season and a third time in a thrilling overtime win in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament.

Four days later, Marquette travels to Butler to play at Hinkle Fieldhouse — where they’ve won the past two meetings. Then it’s on to one of the toughest parts of the schedule.

The two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies come to Fiserv Forum Feb 1. The Golden Eagles are looking to bounce back against the Huskies after getting bested by them three times last season.

After that, Marquette hits the road for a pair of games, going out to Madison Square Garden to play St. John’s Feb. 4 before traveling west to Omaha, NE to take on Creighton Feb. 8.

The Golden Eagles then play return games at home with both DePaul (Feb. 11) and Seton Hall (Feb. 18) the following week.

Three days after playing Seton Hall, Marquette heads to Philadelphia, PA to get ready for Villanova. Aside from last years trifecta of wins against the Wildcats, the Golden Eagles are on a seven game win streak against Villanova and haven’t lost to the Cats since 2021.

The following week, Marquette plays a return match against Providence at home (Feb. 25) and Georgetown on the road (March 1.). The Golden Eagles round out regular season play with tilts at UConn (March 4) and at home against St. John’s for senior day (March 8).

The university has not set a date for National Marquette Day at this time.

Marquette opens up the season in just 53 days, when it welcomes Stony Brook to Fiserv Forum Sept. 4.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.