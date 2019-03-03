The student news site of Marquette University

Women’s lacrosse suffers blowout at High Point

Zoe Comerford, Assistant Sports Editor|March 3, 2019

Women’s lacrosse suffers blowout at High Point

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Marquette women’s lacrosse suffered its fourth loss of the season, falling 20-9 at High Point University.

High Point had firm control of the game from the opening whistle. The Panthers scored three consecutive goals until sophomore midfielder Madison Kane put the Golden Eagles on the board with her only goal of the day. HPU also scored four of the last five goals in the first half.

Marquette attacker Charlotte McGuire scored three of the Golden Eagles’ six goals in the second half, but the Panthers did more damage in the second half.

They had six unanswered goals in a seven-minute span and scored seven of the last nine goals to solidify their victory.

HPU outscored Marquette in shots, ground balls and clears. The Golden Eagles converted just one of their six free-position opportunities and committed 21 turnovers.

Marquette senior Grace Gabriel was shut out for the second time this season. The midfielder recorded just one point on an assist to Menzuber.

Both junior Julianna Horning and sophomore Sophia Leva struggled in the goal for Marquette. Horning allowed 17 goals and had nine saves. Leva acquired one save and allowed three goals in 11 minutes in the cage.

Ashley Britton led the Panthers with five goals. Attacker Allie Little notched four goals and Samantha Herman finished with three.

Marquette (3-4) will head to Deland, Florida, to play the Stetson Hatters March 10 at 11 a.m. Central Time.

