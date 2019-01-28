Qdoba pipe burst causes Campus Town West evacuation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A pipe burst at the Qdoba restaurant on 16th street caused the restaurant to suspend operation until 5 p.m. Monday and caused a brief evacuation of the Campus Town West university apartments.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m., Qdoba employee Oscar Hernandez said.

The pipe burst occurred in the Qdoba building, which is leased to the restaurant by Marquette and is connected to Campus Town West.

“There was a pipe that broke and dirty water started going everywhere,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said Qdoba staff are currently working to re-open the restaurant. He said they hope to be up and running by 5 p.m., but the cleanup may require more time.

The pipe burst also triggered the fire alarm in the Campus Town West apartment building, Laura Klinger, University Apartments and Evans Scholars House Residence Hall Director, said. Despite triggering the fire alarm, Klinger said the pipe burst did not cause water damage in the apartments.

The fire alarm caused residents of Campus Town West to evacuate during the snowstorm. The evacuation lasted about 10 minutes, Klinger said.

“Obviously the conditions were not ideal, but we were following safety procedures,” Klinger said.

Once it was determined there was no fire, occupants were allowed to return to the building, Chris Stolarski, university spokesperson said.

The Office of Planning and Facilities Management worked with a contractor to repair the broken pipe, Stolarski said in an email.