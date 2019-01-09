The student news site of Marquette University

College of Arts & Sciences dean will leave Marquette at end of semester

Natallie St. Onge, Executive News Editor|January 9, 2019

Dean Rick Holz of the College of Arts & Sciences will leave Marquette University at the end of the spring 2019 semester to become the next provost at Colorado School of Mines, acting provost Kimo Ah Yun announced in a university news brief, today.

Holz will continue his work at Marquette through the spring semester. He will leave Marquette at the end of spring and start at the Colorado university this summer. An interim dean will be announced by the end of the spring semester.

“This is a bittersweet moment,” Holz said in the statement. “I really love Marquette, but I’m excited for this new opportunity and challenge in my career.”

Holz came to Marquette in 2013 and oversaw the opening of the Center for the Advancement of the Humanities as well as the Center for Cyber Security Awareness and Cyber Defense. He was on the strategic plan implementation steering committee for Beyond Boundaries and was a part of numerous executive searches for the provost, chief financial officer and dean of the Graduate School.

“We truly appreciate Rick’s leadership as dean of Marquette’s flagship college and his service to the university,” Ah Yun said in the statement. “We wish him well in this new opportunity.”

