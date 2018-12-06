Students look ahead to spring semester abroad

Students look forward to a change of scenery as the Spring Semester approaches and several students plan to study in Ireland, Spain and several other parts of the world. Photo via Public Domain Photos

With the end of the fall semester nearing, students like Yonas Habte, a junior in the College of Business, look forward to studying abroad during spring semester. Habte’s scenery will change drastically as he trades Milwaukee for Madrid for the next few months.

“It still doesn’t seem real that I won’t be at Marquette for a whole semester, especially since I’ve gotten so used to looking forward to starting a fresh new spring semester after winter break each year,” Habte said.

One thing Habte said he will miss at Marquette are all his fraternity brothers. Habte is a member of the Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity and has gotten used to seeing the other members every day. Sigma Lambda Beta strives to utilize the Multi-cultural fraternity to help cater to all types of people and their needs. Their fraternity is founded on cultural awareness.

Not being able to take part in fraternity events for a whole semester will be one of the main disappointing factors of an otherwise unforgettable experience, Habte said.

“I can’t wait to go to Madrid and experience so many unique things I never have before. I’ve always had this place in mind so it’s nice that my dream is becoming a reality,” Habte said. “My fraternity and friends are something I’ll definitely miss a lot, but I think when I come back it will be a fun reunion.”

Another traveler next semester is Meghan Sieja, a junior in the College of Nursing, who will be making the journey to Ireland. Like Habte, Sieja had Ireland on the top of her study abroad list and said she looks forward to making it a reality. The one drawback for Sieja is that she will have to miss some friends’ birthdays.

“Being with my friends on their birthdays and celebrating the day with them is something I cherish because it’s so special,” Sieja said. “It’ll be sad to miss out on a couple while I’m gone. I know I’ll remember to send a happy birthday message, although I’ll have to take the time change into account.”

Sieja said she is eager to see how she manages her nursing classes while exploring Ireland at the same time. Sieja knows some of the other students in the Ireland nursing program as well, so she said that makes her a little less scared for her new adventure.

“Next semester is going to be crazy, and I’ll have to learn to adapt to a new culture and different lifestyle from the one I have had,” Sieja said. “Sometimes I tend to back away from big changes in life, which is why I’m happy I decided to take myself out of my comfort zone.”

Emily Zint, a junior in the College of Health Sciences, is a veteran of the program Sieja is preparing for. Zint spent the 2018 spring semester studying abroad in Ireland and said she had one of the best times of her life. She said she encourages anyone scared to study abroad to go, because there are many positives that outweigh the fears about living abroad.

“I totally get people’s concerns about going away for the semester because I felt the exact same way,” Zint said. “Going into a foreign environment can be really scary and intimidating. I don’t think I was able to sleep at all before I left. Still, it was an experience that I wouldn’t trade for anything.”