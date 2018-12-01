Volleyball advances to Sweet 16 after second consecutive NCAA Tournament sweep

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marquette volleyball’s historic season will at least one week longer after the Golden Eagles swept the University of Cincinnati Bearcats (25-19, 25-21, 25-16) Saturday night at the Al McGuire Center.

This is the first time in program history Marquette has made it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

“Big win tonight,” head coach Ryan Theis said. “I couldn’t be happier for the team, the effort, the work they’ve put in.”

Junior Allie Barber began the opening set on fire, recording the first three kills for the Golden Eagles. Freshman Ellie Koontz recorded the first non-Barber kill to put the team up 7-6.

Consecutive Hope Werch service aces fueled a 5-1 Marquette run to take a 17-12 lead. The Bearcats fought back to 19-17, but it was not enough as Marquette captured the first set 25-19.

“Tactically, they probably picked some good spots just to take us out of our rhythm as far as attacking,” Cincinnati head coach Molly Alvey said.

The Golden Eagles took an early 7-3 lead in the second frame, but Cincinnati cut its deficit down to 9-8 after an Alvey timeout. Marquette eventually won the set 25-20.

Up two sets to none, the Golden Eagles had all the momentum in the final frame. Marquette started the set with an 8-2 run, which included consecutive aces from senior Anna Haak. Although the Golden Eagles extended their lead to six at 12-6, the Bearcats weren’t done just yet.

“One thing we’ve stuck to is that … every single person that’s on the court has to do something just a little bit different,” Alvey said. “They had built the confidence over the course of the season to know that it doesn’t matter what situation we’re in until a match is over. There’s still time left to play.”

Cincinnati cut Marquette’s lead down to one, but a crucial block from junior Madeline Mosher and sophomore Elizabeth Orf initiated a 6-0 Marquette run. The Golden Eagles went on to secure the match 25-16 and their ticket into the Sweet 16.

Barber led all players with 18 kills. senior Anna Haak recorded a match-high 12 digs and five service aces. Junior Lauren Speckman dished out a team-high 21 assists.

Redshirt junior Jordan Thompson finished with a team-high 16 kills, hitting only a 0.143 clip.

“I thought in the front row, we did a good job getting blockers in front other face and our defense behind us did a great job picking them up,” Barber said.

The 14th-seeded Golden Eagles (28-6, 15-2 BIG EAST) will head to Champaign, Illinois, for a matchup against the third-seeded Fighting Illini.

“We’re going to probably dive into that tomorrow,” Theis said. “I’m going to let these guys enjoy this one for just one night.”