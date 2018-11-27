Bench scoring helps men’s basketball win fourth game at Fiserv

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After being outscored 48-23 in bench scoring last week, Marquette men’s basketball needed more contributions off the bench heading into Tuesday night’s game against Charleston Southern at Fiserv Forum.

Head coach Steve Wojciechowski received those contributions, as the Golden Eagles had a 35-19 advantage in bench scoring in their 76-55 win over the Buccaneers.

“It’s a team game,” freshman forward Brendan Bailey said. “When we step out there, we have to play our role to the best we can.”

Graduate senior Joseph Chartouny had a season-high 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from three.

Chartouny came three steals short of breaking a 37-year program record for steals in a game. Michael Wilson has the record with 10 steals against Xavier Jan. 26, 1981. Chartouny had seven, including five in the first half alone.

“He got a lot of steals, but he had even more deflections,” Wojciechowski said. “That really gave us a spark. It allowed us to get out in transition (and) get some fast break points.”

It was the most steals for a Marquette player in a game since Dominic James in 2009. Chartouny was not satisfied with his defensive effort, however.

“I didn’t think I did a very good job on defense, especially at the end of the game,” Chartouny said. “Obviously I got seven steals. That’s good. Hopefully I can get that another time … but I have to play better on defense, especially on one-on-one.”

Chartouny was not the only one to have a productive night in the box score. Five different Marquette players finished in double figures, and nine different players scored.

“Our team got better when we brought Ed Morrow in, when we brought Joseph Chartouny in (and) when we brought Brendan Bailey in,” Wojciechowski said. “Those guys raised the level of our play. Obviously Sam (Hauser) and Markus (Howard) are terrific, terrific players, but we can’t put that weight of the world on their shoulders each and every game.”

Senior Matt Heldt and sophomore Jamal Cain were the only available scholarship players not to score.

Every Marquette player to enter the game had at least one rebound. The Golden Eagles ended the night with a 41-27 rebounding advantage.

The relatively easy opponent also gave Wojciechowski a chance to give freshman Brendan Bailey extra minutes. The Salt Lake City native played more minutes Tuesday than in his previous two games combined.

“It’s always good to get out there and play,” Bailey said.

Turnovers continued to be an issue for Marquette Tuesday night, as the Golden Eagles committed 19 turnovers.

“Obviously we emphasize it, and we have to continue to emphasize it,” Wojciechowski said. “Tonight I thought our turnovers were a result of not being strong with the ball. We got the ball knocked out of our hands a ton tonight.”

Chartouny and Howard each had four turnovers.

“That’s all on me. Obviously it just starts with the point guard,” Chartouny said. “I just have to take care of the ball better. It’s on me. I’ll do better next time.”

Marquette had another solid defensive outing, limiting Charleston Southern to 39-percent shooting from the field.

Marquette will return to Fiserv Forum Saturday to host No. 12 Kansas State in search of its first win over a ranked opponent this season. It will be the start of a three-week stretch with three ranked foes.

“We know our schedule. We know we’re playing top-flight competition,” Wojciechowski said. “We have to stay focused on what’s directly ahead of us.”