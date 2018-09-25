The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Art exhibit part of larger neighborhood initiative

Joseph Beaird, News ReporterSeptember 25, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The “Crafting Art” event, hosted last Friday by the Near West Side Partners and held at the new Central Standard Distillery headquarters on Clybourn Street, raised money to benefit artists from the Near West Side and the greater Milwaukee community.

Guests came to the event to view art pieces from local artists. Featured artists and prominent members of the Near West Side community were at the event to discuss their involvement as well as the impact of the art initiative. 

Tickets to attend the event were $10 at the door, and art was auctioned off to raise money for local artists.

The distillery offered free tastings of its products to guests 21 and over in a lounge area. Lisa Kaye Catering provided food for the event, and there was music courtesy of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and other performances by Milwaukee collective performance group New Age Narcissism.

Julia Taylor, a volunteer and featured artist for the exhibit, said the event aimed to shed light on the Near West Side.

“We’re looking to help people who don’t know about the Near West Side to come and experience it, to understand how much creativity and fun is involved here,” Taylor said.

Along with festivities, the art exhibit is the beginning of a larger initiative to foster a safe neighborhood, Taylor said. 

We’re hoping that the proceeds help continue to fund arts initiatives on the Near West Side and that it’s not just a one-night event,” Taylor said.

Evan Hughes, co-founder of Central Standard Distillery, said he hopes to help the non-profit Near West Side Partners flourish.

“Since we moved to the neighborhood, we’re trying to do everything we can to help the Near West Side Partners because we think they’re a wonderful organization,” Hughes said.

University President Michael Lovell was in attendance and said a past history of safety issues in the neighborhood led to the formation of the Near West Side Partners, who continue to live out their mission through events like these.

“About four years ago, there were some safety incidents on campus, people having personal property stolen, even Harley-Davidson had a bullet go through one of their conference rooms,” Lovell said. “I met with the Harley-Davidson CEO and asked, ‘How can we improve the safety of our neighborhoods and our students?'”

Lovell said the Near West Side Partners are working to improve and grow the neighborhood. “Just last week, we received a $1.3 million agreement from housing and urban development, and it’s another step in helping transform the neighborhood,” he said. “The proposal came out of the university, so we’re really invested in helping the neighborhood grow and get better.”

Rana Altenburg, university vice president of public affairs and president of the Near West Side Partners, said that Advocate Aurora Health, Harley-Davidson, MillerCoors, Potawatomi Business Development Corporation – as well as many other partners and stakeholders — are all members of the Near West Side Partners.

Altenburg said the Near West Side Partners and Marquette have had a positive effect on the surrounding neighborhood.

With President Mike Lovell’s leadership, Marquette University is helping to create a national model for how anchor institutions can play a transformational role in the economic vitality of a neighborhood,” Altenburg said. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Joseph Beaird, News Reporter
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Business & Finance

Student run blockchain lab to host second conference
Student run blockchain lab to host second conference
JC Penney Suit-Up Event encourages job preparedness

The Marquette University Career Services Center, in partnership with JC Penney, hosted the Suit-Up event this Sunday. The event is aimed to help stude...

Town Bank becomes Marquette’s exclusive banking partner, replaces US Bank
Town Bank becomes Marquette’s exclusive banking partner, replaces US Bank

Other stories filed under News

Marian Grotto under construction behind St. Joan of Arc Chapel
Marian Grotto under construction behind St. Joan of Arc Chapel
MUSG puts forward recommendation to rename The Commons after prominent alum
MUSG puts forward recommendation to rename The Commons after prominent alum
Calvary Church hosts labyrinth as part of Doors Open Milwaukee
Calvary Church hosts labyrinth as part of Doors Open Milwaukee
Campus ministry hosts fall retreat at Holy Hill
Campus ministry hosts fall retreat at Holy Hill
LGBTQ+ Resource Center searching for new coordinator
LGBTQ+ Resource Center searching for new coordinator
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Art exhibit part of larger neighborhood initiative

    Business & Finance

    Student run blockchain lab to host second conference

  • Business & Finance

    JC Penney Suit-Up Event encourages job preparedness

  • Art exhibit part of larger neighborhood initiative

    Business & Finance

    Town Bank becomes Marquette’s exclusive banking partner, replaces US Bank

  • Art exhibit part of larger neighborhood initiative

    Sports

    Cross country underclassmen have quick start to 2018 season

  • Art exhibit part of larger neighborhood initiative

    Men's Tennis

    Men’s tennis trio struggles to advance in Milwaukee Tennis Classic

  • Art exhibit part of larger neighborhood initiative

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s soccer blends international and American players

  • Art exhibit part of larger neighborhood initiative

    Arts & Entertainment

    Tattoo Arts Convention returns to Milwaukee

  • Art exhibit part of larger neighborhood initiative

    Campus Development

    Marian Grotto under construction behind St. Joan of Arc Chapel

  • Art exhibit part of larger neighborhood initiative

    Arts & Entertainment

    Lakeshore State Park hosts Nature Photos With a Naturalist

  • Art exhibit part of larger neighborhood initiative

    News

    MUSG puts forward recommendation to rename The Commons after prominent alum