BREAKING: Rock the Mall concert lineup changes

Ella Mai informed Marquette University that she will not be able to perform at this year’s Rock the Mall concert Oct. 6, according to a university news brief released Sept. 6.

Mai has a scheduling conflict that caused the cancellation. The university is looking for a new musician to open the concert; an official replacement has not been announced. The All-American Rejects are still headlining the annual show.

This story is developing.