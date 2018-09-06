BREAKING: Rock the Mall concert lineup changes
Ella Mai informed Marquette University that she will not be able to perform at this year’s Rock the Mall concert Oct. 6, according to a university news brief released Sept. 6.
Mai has a scheduling conflict that caused the cancellation. The university is looking for a new musician to open the concert; an official replacement has not been announced. The All-American Rejects are still headlining the annual show.
This story is developing.
