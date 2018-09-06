The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

BREAKING: Rock the Mall concert lineup changes

Aly Prouty, Managing Editor of the Marquette JournalSeptember 6, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo+via+Facebook.com
Photo via Facebook.com

Photo via Facebook.com

Photo via Facebook.com

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Ella Mai informed Marquette University that she will not be able to perform at this year’s Rock the Mall concert Oct. 6, according to a university news brief released Sept. 6.

Mai has a scheduling conflict that caused the cancellation. The university is looking for a new musician to open the concert; an official replacement has not been announced. The All-American Rejects are still headlining the annual show.

This story is developing. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Arts & Entertainment

Students react to Rock the Mall Concert headliner

Marquette announced Aug. 27 that The All-American Rejects will be headlining the Rock the Mall Concert during Homecoming Week. Homecoming, a retire...

Success not determined by attire
Success not determined by attire
Harley-Davidson celebrates 115th anniversary
Harley-Davidson celebrates 115th anniversary
Sophomore vlogger helps viewers adjust to college lifestyle
Sophomore vlogger helps viewers adjust to college lifestyle
Jazz in the Park wraps up until next summer
Jazz in the Park wraps up until next summer

Other stories filed under Wire Featured

Marquette Women’s Soccer vs Colorado
Marquette Women’s Soccer vs Colorado
Breaking: Wild Commons renamed “The Commons” after Fr. Wild requests his name be removed
Breaking: Wild Commons renamed “The Commons” after Fr. Wild requests his name be removed
Fiserv Forum has Marquette players and coaches excited for basketball-first home
Fiserv Forum has Marquette players and coaches excited for basketball-first home
Success not determined by attire
Success not determined by attire
Active shooter training revamped as mass shootings in U.S. increase
Active shooter training revamped as mass shootings in U.S. increase
Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Arts & Entertainment

    Students react to Rock the Mall Concert headliner

  • BREAKING: Rock the Mall concert lineup changes

    Arts & Entertainment

    Success not determined by attire

  • BREAKING: Rock the Mall concert lineup changes

    Arts & Entertainment

    Harley-Davidson celebrates 115th anniversary

  • BREAKING: Rock the Mall concert lineup changes

    Arts & Entertainment

    Sophomore vlogger helps viewers adjust to college lifestyle

  • BREAKING: Rock the Mall concert lineup changes

    Arts & Entertainment

    Jazz in the Park wraps up until next summer

  • BREAKING: Rock the Mall concert lineup changes

    Arts & Entertainment

    All-American Rejects to headline homecoming concert

  • BREAKING: Rock the Mall concert lineup changes

    Arts & Entertainment

    Students bond over repping school colors

  • BREAKING: Rock the Mall concert lineup changes

    Arts & Entertainment

    Pumpkin Spice Latte returns before September

  • BREAKING: Rock the Mall concert lineup changes

    Arts & Entertainment

    Marquette’s newest dorm offers wild array of food choices

  • BREAKING: Rock the Mall concert lineup changes

    Artist Live

    New Music Monday: Graham Scott