All-American Rejects to headline homecoming concert

Mackane Vogel, Executive Arts & Entertainment Editor August 28, 2018

Frontman of The All-American Rejects, Tyson Ritter, performs at a show in Seattle.

Photo by via Wikimedia

The All-American Rejects are scheduled to headline the annual Rock the Mall Homecoming Concert Oct. 6. English artist Ella Mai will open for the band.

The All-American Rejects, best known for their early 2000’s hits “Move Along,” and “Dirty Little Secret,” released a two song EP titled “Sweat” in July 2017. This EP included the song “Sweat” as well as “Close Your Eyes.” The group also released a demo version of their song “Stay” on Aug. 10 of this year.

Mai, who is signed to one of DJ Mustard’s labels, has gained attention for her most popular song “Boo’d Up,” which was nominated for song of the summer at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Concert gates are set to open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Students can reserve their tickets for the Rock the Mall concert now.

Mackane Vogel, Arts & Entertainment Editor
