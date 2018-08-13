The student news site of Marquette University

John James Pauly, Jr., has died at age 69

Clara Janzen, Executive News Editor August 13, 2018

John James Pauly, Jr., passed away at the age of 69 at his home in Milwaukee August 11. Pauly became dean of the College of Communication in 2006, before accepting the position of university provost in 2008.

A native of Chicago, Pauly attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. There he earned a B.S. in Communications (1972), an M.S. in Journalism (1974) and a Ph.D. in Communications (1979).

Pauly stepped down as university provost in June of 2013, returning to teach journalism and media studies classes in the College of Communication.

On August 4, 1973, he married Lindsey (Thompson) Pauly. They raised two children, Kevin and Melanie. Pauly was a distinguished professor in communications at several institutions, including serving as the Chair of the Department of Communications at Saint Louis University from 1993-2002.

He is survived by wife his wife, children, sister Carol, brother David, uncles Louis and James and a number of nieces and nephews.

Clara Janzen, Executive News Editor
