The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

BREAKING: Aurora backs out of AHPRC deal

Clara Janzen and John SteppeMay 23, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo+courtesy%3A+Office+of+Marketing+and+Communication
Photo courtesy: Office of Marketing and Communication

Photo courtesy: Office of Marketing and Communication

Photo courtesy: Office of Marketing and Communication

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Aurora Health Care and Marquette University terminated their partnership on the new Athletic and Human Performance Research Center on the corner of 12th and Wells Streets, per a joint press release Wednesday.

“The project has continued to evolve and we both agreed it wasn’t the right fit moving forward,” the statement read. “The vision behind the AHPRC remains strong and the future facility will continue to move forward.”

Aurora Health Care was set to pay $40 million for the initial project as the primary sponsor before the project was downsized from a 250,000-300,000 square foot facility to a 46,000 square foot facility in its current location. Marquette’s press release at the time said Aurora and Marquette “continue to be in discussions about concepts within the new facility” without releasing any figures of what Aurora would contribute.

The two entities said they “remain committed to working together on other opportunities to advance education and health and wellness services.”

Marquette broke ground on the facility in March. At the groundbreaking, Athletic Director Bill Scholl said he expected it to be completed by early 2019.

The university did not immediately comment on whether the university will seek a new partner or how the university will account for the lack of contribution from Aurora. Marquette Athletics declined to comment beyond the joint statement.

Aurora also did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Wire.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Clara Janzen, Assistant News Editor
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under featured

With no legislative fix in sight, Dreamers continue to support themselves
With no legislative fix in sight, Dreamers continue to support themselves
Fellowship creates opportunities for students
Fellowship creates opportunities for students
Law School poll reveals Foxconn support is divided
Law School poll reveals Foxconn support is divided
Study shows students hype up college rankings
Study shows students hype up college rankings
Lunda Room to house Innovation Kitchen
Lunda Room to house Innovation Kitchen

Other stories filed under Golf

Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional
Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional
Murlick, Eichhorn selected for NCAA College Station Regionals
Murlick, Eichhorn selected for NCAA College Station Regionals
Marquette golf finishes second in Big East Tournament, Eichhorn claims individual title
Marquette golf finishes second in Big East Tournament, Eichhorn claims individual title
Men’s golf remains in second place after second day at BIG EAST Championships
Men’s golf remains in second place after second day at BIG EAST Championships
Men’s golf finishes first day of BIG EAST Championships in second place
Men’s golf finishes first day of BIG EAST Championships in second place
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • BREAKING: Aurora backs out of AHPRC deal

    featured

    With no legislative fix in sight, Dreamers continue to support themselves

  • BREAKING: Aurora backs out of AHPRC deal

    featured

    Fellowship creates opportunities for students

  • BREAKING: Aurora backs out of AHPRC deal

    featured

    Law School poll reveals Foxconn support is divided

  • BREAKING: Aurora backs out of AHPRC deal

    featured

    Study shows students hype up college rankings

  • BREAKING: Aurora backs out of AHPRC deal

    featured

    Lunda Room to house Innovation Kitchen

  • BREAKING: Aurora backs out of AHPRC deal

    featured

    Old lead service lines remain in some off-campus housing

  • BREAKING: Aurora backs out of AHPRC deal

    Crime & Safety

    Active shooter training provides students with protection tactics

  • BREAKING: Aurora backs out of AHPRC deal

    featured

    Multicultural Student Council unites student voices

  • BREAKING: Aurora backs out of AHPRC deal

    featured

    LGBTQ prom faces backlash from online petition

  • featured

    Students launch company, create platform for musicians and event planners