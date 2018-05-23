BREAKING: Aurora backs out of AHPRC deal

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Aurora Health Care and Marquette University terminated their partnership on the new Athletic and Human Performance Research Center on the corner of 12th and Wells Streets, per a joint press release Wednesday.

“The project has continued to evolve and we both agreed it wasn’t the right fit moving forward,” the statement read. “The vision behind the AHPRC remains strong and the future facility will continue to move forward.”

Aurora Health Care was set to pay $40 million for the initial project as the primary sponsor before the project was downsized from a 250,000-300,000 square foot facility to a 46,000 square foot facility in its current location. Marquette’s press release at the time said Aurora and Marquette “continue to be in discussions about concepts within the new facility” without releasing any figures of what Aurora would contribute.

The two entities said they “remain committed to working together on other opportunities to advance education and health and wellness services.”

Marquette broke ground on the facility in March. At the groundbreaking, Athletic Director Bill Scholl said he expected it to be completed by early 2019.

The university did not immediately comment on whether the university will seek a new partner or how the university will account for the lack of contribution from Aurora. Marquette Athletics declined to comment beyond the joint statement.

Aurora also did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Wire.