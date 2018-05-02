Murlick, Eichhorn selected for NCAA College Station Regionals

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Sophomore golfer Matt Murlick and freshman golfer Hunter Eichhorn have been selected to the NCAA College Station Regionals following their performances in the BIG EAST Championships.

Eichhorn won the individual BIG EAST Championship this past Tuesday, finishing two strokes under par. Murlick was tied for second place with an even score.

Eichhorn’s impressive accolade marked the second consecutive year where the Golden Eagles had a freshman take home the individual BIG EAST Championship honors.

Murlick’s at-large bid was Marquette’s first into the NCAA Regionals since 2009. This is the first time in program history that Marquette has placed multiple individuals into the NCAA field.

Murlick and Eichhorn each earned first team All-BIG EAST honors this season. Junior Oliver Farrell was the third Golden Eagle to make the five-person all-BIG EAST first team.

Marquette missed out on a team bid after placing second in the BIG EAST Championships behind Georgetown. No other BIG EAST school has any individuals in the NCAA Regionals.

The NCAA Regionals are set to run from May 14 to 16. The top six individuals will move onto the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma.