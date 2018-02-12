The student news site of Marquette University

Danny Pudi, Carisa Barreca and Pat Finn on Marquette memories

Ian Schrank, Radio General ManagerFebruary 12, 2018Leave a Comment

Danny Pudi, Carisa Barreca, and Pat Finn backstage before their show on National Marquette Day. Photos by Alex Langosch

Danny Pudi, Carisa Barreca, and Pat Finn backstage before their show on National Marquette Day. Photos by Alex Langosch

Danny Pudi, Carisa Barreca, and Pat Finn backstage before their show on National Marquette Day. Photos by Alex Langosch

After the Marquette-Providence game concluded, students went to the Alumni Memorial Union for a special National Marquette Day performance from improvisational comedy group “The Avalancheros.”

“The Avalancheros” are Danny Pudi, Carisa Barreca, Pat Finn, Chris Marrs, Kevin and John Farley. Marquette Radio General Manager Ian Schrank sat down with alumni Pudi, Barreca and Finn to talk about their comedy, their careers, and their favorite Marquette memories.

The Avalancheros. Photo by Alex Langosch

