Lack of parking passes still issue for students

After going on sale Dec. 11, most types of spring semester parking passes – including daytime commuter and 24-hour passes – were sold out Jan. 3.

The sell-out left some students’ only remaining option to purchase an evening commuter pass, valid from 3:30 p.m. to midnight. Other students were able to purchase a parking pass or parking space from their off-campus landlord, if spots were available.

In a joint statement with Mike Jahner, director of business operations, university spokesperson Chris Jenkins said parking passes were sold in the same way as last semester, when the Wire reported that some students were left with concerns and frustrations, especially those who needed cars on campus to commute to nursing clinicals or off-campus internships.

Sawson Shimi, a senior in the College of Nursing, said she had no trouble buying a parking pass before this year. She said her and her friends were frustrated.

“We need to have our cars for school,” she said.

Shimi and her friends considered going to leadership within the College of Nursing to ask for help obtaining parking passes for clinicals. However, she said they thought the college would not be able to do much with the problem at hand.

After Shimi was unable to buy a parking pass before the beginning of the fall semester, she reached out to Parking Services. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to solve the issue herself, her dad reached out.

“My dad was only involved because I felt like I wasn’t being listened to as a student, and all of my friends felt the same exact way,” she said.

Jenkins said the university experienced a higher demand for parking passes beginning last semester than in previous years.