Marquette Now (December 6, 2017)

MUTV NewsDecember 12, 2017Leave a Comment

Tara Schumal and Phil Pinarski were on Marquette Now this week. They took  you to the top of Marquette Hall’s bell tower, inside the BMO Harris Bradley Center as employees changed the court between basketball games, and the Marquette Wire announced a new ongoing project on sexual assault called The Uncomfortable Truth.

Marquette Theatre will perform Student Body in late February 2018. The play is centers around group of college students trying to make a decision on reporting an incident of sexual assault that happened at a recent party. Rene Leech is one among the small cast.

Grace Terry interviewed Amelia Jones about her story on Marquette Theatre’s production and the Marquette Wire’s recently announced project.

