FLOOR SLAPS: Sophomores steal the show to defeat Vermont

Sacar Anim drives to the hoop against Vermont Tuesday night. He and along with fellow sophomores combined for 57 of Marquette's 91 points in a victory. Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Fifty-seven combined points from the sophomore class helped Marquette defeat Vermont Tuesday night in its last tuneup before taking on the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Saturday.

THREE SOPHOMORES COMBINE FOR 57 POINTS

Markus Howard had his second 30-plus point performance of the season as he was 6 for 11 from beyond the arc and added five two-point baskets, many coming off floaters in the lane. The Chandler, Arizona native dished out two assists and had one steal in 29 minutes of action.

“Our backcourt was sensational in their decision-making,” head coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “(Markus’) leadership (and) the way he was vocal was awesome.”

Howard was not the only sophomore to star Tuesday night. Sam Hauser scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting including three 3-pointers and four assists. Redshirt sophomore Sacar Anim had only six points but was able to find the open man. He finished the night with five assists including three in the second half.

ASSISTS COME EASILY FOR OFFENSE

The Golden Eagles looked like an entirely different team from last Saturday’s home loss to Georgia, as they had 25 assists on 33 made field goals. Last Saturday against the Bulldogs, the team combined for just 11 assists on 22 buckets. Tonight, Andrew Rowsey alone had 10 assists in his first career double-double.

“Andrew really set the tone for us from a passing standpoint,” Wojo said. “Once the ball starts moving, (good passing) becomes contagious, and you see a result like having 25 assists on 33 made field goals.”

The Golden Eagles pulled away on a late 7-0 run. Sophomore Markus Howard hit two jump shots and Sam Hauser added a 3-pointer, turning an 80-76 Marquette lead into an 87-76 game.

BRING ON THE BADGERS

Marquette’s next game will be on the road at in-state rival University of Wisconsin-Madison. One of the major keys will be stopping All-American Ethan Happ. Wojo believes Happ will be a tough task to guard.

“Happ is a first team All-American,” Wojo said. “We played an All-American big man and an All-American team, but we haven’t necessarily played an All-American center. So, he presents a lot of problems, and if you’re starting your team with him, you’ve got a pretty darn good team.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT:

Marquette had 25 assists on 33 made field goals, its highest assist total of the season.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT:

“I thought our backcourt was sensational in their decision-making. I thought Markus’ scoring and pop in the second half was terrific.” -Wojo

NEXT UP

Marquette (6-3) will travel 80 miles on I-94 to square off against Wisconsin on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Badgers (4-5) will play Temple tomorrow night.