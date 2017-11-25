Women’s basketball splits contests against No. 12 Tennessee, Montana in Mexico

While many spent their Thanksgiving weekend stuffing themselves with food, the women’s basketball team lost to No. 12 Tennessee but defeated Montana in the annual Cancun Challenge.

The much-anticipated first matchup did not disappoint, as it was an overtime thriller that came down to the final seconds.

Trailing 89-86 with just seven seconds remaining in regulation, junior Allazia Blockton drew a foul on a 3-point attempt. She calmly sank all three free throws to send the game into overtime. Blockton scored a season-high 28 points in the game.

The back-and-forth affair continued with four total lead changes in the overtime period. Neither team went ahead by more than four points.

After a late missed free throw from Tennessee and a rebound by redshirt freshman Lauren Van Kleunen, Marquette had the ball trailing by two points with 13 seconds remaining.

As the clock winded down, junior guard Natisha Hiedeman launched a three with a chance to win the game, but it was just off the mark.

Despite three starters fouling out, Tennessee (5-0) found a way to hang on and win the game, 101-99.

Marquette had 66 of its 101 points in the paint and forced 20 turnovers, which resulted in 27 extra points for the Golden Eagles.

Marquette shooting struggles from long range continued, as they went hit 4 of 18 shots from beyond the arc as a team.

On a quick turnaround, the Golden Eagles handled Montana with a comfortable 87-68 victory Friday night.

Marquette shot a staggering 50 percent on 13-of-26 from 3-point range despite its woes the day before.

Heideman recorded a game-high 21 points while shooting an efficient 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. She also dished out six assists in the win.

Blockton continued her strong play with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Blockton’s performance in the Cancun Challenge earned her a spot on the all-tournament team.

Marquette (2-2) continues its season Tuesday when they host Loyola-Chicago (0-4).