Rowsey’s sharpshooting leads Marquette to third place at Maui Invitational

Brendan Ploen, Assistant Sports EditorNovember 22, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Five Marquette players finished with at least 10 points, as the Golden Eagles overwhelmed LSU, 94-84, in the third place game of the Maui Invitational. Here are the floor slaps from Marquette’s final game in Hawaii before coming back to a frigid Milwaukee:

ROWSEY GOES OFF IN SECOND HALF

Sam Hauser helped the Golden Eagles get to a fast start, scoring 12 of Marquette’s first 16 points. He was 5 for 5 at one point and finished the half 5 for 6. However, it was the Andrew Rowsey show in the second half.

The Golden Eagles’ lone senior scored 24 of his 30 points, and went a perfect 16-16 from the free throw line. Rowsey pulled off his signature pump-fake to draw a foul twice. He also had five assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes.

Sam Hauser (20), Sacar Anim (12), Matt Heldt (12) and Markus Howard (10) also finished with double-digit point totals.

LSU’s Tremont Waters had 39 points on 13-for-22 shooting from the field and 5-for-11 shooting from deep. Skylar Mays and Randy Onwuasor had 13 and 10 points, respectively.

HELDT QUIETLY HAS SOLID TOURNAMENT

The junior center came into Wednesday’s matchup without committing a turnover through four games

Heldt committed his first turnover of the season Wednesday night, but not much else went wrong. The Neenah, Wisconsin native finished with 12 points, going 4 for 4 from the field and grabbing four rebounds, two assists and three blocks. The 6-foot-11 center totaled 18 points, 6-6 from the floor, 18 rebounds, five assists and six blocks in the three-game tournament.

ELLIOTT MAKES MOST OF MINUTES

Elliott did not have the most impressive line in the box score, putting up four points, two rebounds and one assist but made several pivotal defensive plays. For instance, about midway through the second half, Elliott grabbed a deflected ball and drew a foul from Wayde Sims. His 17 minutes was the most among Marquette’s freshman class.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Andrew Rowsey has scored at least 20 points in every game this season. Rowsey scored 30 Wednesday night, 26 against No. 6 Wichita State, 20 against VCU, 25 against Purdue and 23 against Mount St. Mary’s in the season opener.

NEXT UP

The Golden Eagles will return home to square off against Eastern Illinois next Monday at 7 p.m.

