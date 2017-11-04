The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

FLOOR SLAPS: Long-range shooting struggles and perimeter defense needs work

Brendan Ploen, Assistant Sports EditorNovember 4, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Golden Eagles survived a scare Saturday afternoon as they edged division II side Lindenwood 81-79 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in their second and final exhibition game before the Friday home opener.

Marquette took the lead late and held on

The Golden Eagles had their first lead of the second half when Sacar Anim scored a transition layup off a pass from Haanif Cheatham with 9:17 remaining in the game.

Marquette extended their lead to as much as eight at the 4:53 mark, but as the game drew closer to its end, Marquette’s lead shrunk, almost dwindling away entirely when Jackson Price’s corner three at the buzzer barely rimmed out.

The Lions shot 50 percent from the field in the second half and 53.8 percent from deep, going 14-26 for the game. Marquette had two turnovers in the final minute, including on an inbounds pass with one second left that gave Lindenwood another chance at victory.

Cheatham, Hauser come through in the clutch

With the game on the line, Marquette leaned on “Mr. Consistent,” Sam Hauser, who finished the game with 20 points and five rebounds. Junior guard Haanif Cheatham rebounded from a shoulder injury that kept him out of the exhibition game against UWM to chip in 17 points on five of 10 shooting. The two combined for 37 of Marquette’s 81 points on the afternoon.

Both players needed to step up because of an uncharacteristically sloppy performance from beyond the arc. Sophomore Markus Howard shot 0-of-7 on three-pointers; had this game counted, it would have been the first time he attempted more than one three-pointer and didn’t make any.

John plays sparingly in first half, misses second

Theo John played a total of four minutes in Saturday’s contest and had one rebound on the day. Head coach Steve Wojciechowski said after the game that John has not returned to full strength after injuring his ankle in practice.

“He’s had one full day of practice in the last week,” Wojciechowski said. “He’s just got to work himself back into shape after having to go through all of those days off and get his ankle better.”

Marquette will open its season Friday night against Mount St. Mary’s, a team that made the NCAA Tournament last year as a 16-seed and won its First Four matchup.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

PHOTO GALLERY: Men’s basketball edges Lindenwood in exhibition

...

Men’s basketball survives exhibition game against Lindenwood despite shortcomings
Men’s basketball survives exhibition game against Lindenwood despite shortcomings
Men’s basketball exhibition is a homecoming for Lindenwood coaching staff
Men’s basketball exhibition is a homecoming for Lindenwood coaching staff
Three takeaways from men’s basketball’s open practice
Three takeaways from men’s basketball’s open practice
Freshmen bring much needed athleticism to defensive end
Freshmen bring much needed athleticism to defensive end

Other stories filed under Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: Men’s basketball edges Lindenwood in exhibition

...

Men’s basketball survives exhibition game against Lindenwood despite shortcomings
Men’s basketball survives exhibition game against Lindenwood despite shortcomings
Men’s basketball exhibition is a homecoming for Lindenwood coaching staff
Men’s basketball exhibition is a homecoming for Lindenwood coaching staff
PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations
PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations
Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals
Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals
Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Men's Basketball

    PHOTO GALLERY: Men’s basketball edges Lindenwood in exhibition

  • FLOOR SLAPS: Long-range shooting struggles and perimeter defense needs work

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball survives exhibition game against Lindenwood despite shortcomings

  • FLOOR SLAPS: Long-range shooting struggles and perimeter defense needs work

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball exhibition is a homecoming for Lindenwood coaching staff

  • FLOOR SLAPS: Long-range shooting struggles and perimeter defense needs work

    Men's Basketball

    Three takeaways from men’s basketball’s open practice

  • FLOOR SLAPS: Long-range shooting struggles and perimeter defense needs work

    Men's Basketball

    Freshmen bring much needed athleticism to defensive end

  • FLOOR SLAPS: Long-range shooting struggles and perimeter defense needs work

    Men's Basketball

    Fix and roll: Screen defense at the top of men’s basketball’s priority list

  • FLOOR SLAPS: Long-range shooting struggles and perimeter defense needs work

    Men's Basketball

    Golden THREEagles: Sharpshooting trio look to round out its skill sets

  • FLOOR SLAPS: Long-range shooting struggles and perimeter defense needs work

    Men's Basketball

    BIG EAST PREVIEW: Villanova still on top, but challengers appear

  • FLOOR SLAPS: Long-range shooting struggles and perimeter defense needs work

    Men's Basketball

    Tattoos carry special significance for basketball players

  • FLOOR SLAPS: Long-range shooting struggles and perimeter defense needs work

    Men's Basketball

    Anim expects to see increased role this season