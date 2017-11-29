FLOOR SLAPS: Howard, Rowsey light up the night from deep

It was a record-breaking night for Marquette’s highly efficient offense, outscoring the Chicago State Cougars, 47-29 in the second half, on its way to a 95-69 victory.

HOWARD, ROWSEY HAVE GREEN LIGHT

Head coach Steve Wojciechowski has fully endorsed his sharpshooting duo of Markus Howard and Andrew Rowsey to shoot it from beyond the arc. Markus Howard broke the single-game made 3-pointers with 11, breaking Mark Anglavar’s record that stood for 27 years.

Howard’s first 3-pointer came at 17:31 in the first half. At the end of the first half, Howard was 5-of-7 from beyond the arc and 5-of-8 overall.

Howard got more open looks in the second half thanks to good off-ball movement. Howard went 6-of-8 from deep in the second half and did not attempt a 2-point shot.

Howard was not the only Marquette player to excel from distance. Andrew Rowsey produced his fifth 20-plus-point performance.

The senior went for 6-of-12 from beyond the arc and added four 2-point field goals to finish with 26 points.

“When their names are Howard and Rowsey you (let them shoot three-pointers),” Wojciechowski said. “Markus put on quite the shooting display.”

They helped Marquette break the program record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 18. The Golden Eagles also had the most attempted 3-pointers in a game with 39.

ANIM CLEANS THE GLASS IN IMPRESSIVE DISPLAY

Redshirt sophomore Sacar Anim had a productive evening in the battle for the boards, grabbing nine rebounds including four offensive boards. Anim also chipped in three assists and finished the night with 13 points.

Anim matched the team’s largest rebounding total of the season, tying Sam Hauser. Marquette grabbed 39 rebounds against the Cougars, another season high.

While Anim’s performance impressed, Wojciechowski understands that Saturday’s matchup against Georgia’s big men will be difficult.

“(Georgia) are really well coached by Mark Fox. They are big and athletic, really at every position and they’ve got really good experience.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Markus Howard went 11-for-15 from beyond the arc, breaking a 27-year school record.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT

“Honest to God, I didn’t really know that I broke it,” Howard said. “I just kept playing, but my teammates kept pumping me up but I didn’t know what they were talking about. At first, I was kind of like ‘wait, what?’ But, I give the credit to them and they were looking for me.”

UP NEXT

Marquette will host the Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) at 1:00 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The Bulldogs just came off an 83-81 overtime upset over St. Mary’s.