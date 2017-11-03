PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Women’s basketball’s first game tips off in 10 days against the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, so it’s time to preview the season. Women’s basketball reporter John Hand joined host Connor Basch to break down everything you need to know about the No. 17 Golden Eagles, including what needs to improve in order for them to avenge their first-round exit in last year’s March Madness.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.