The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations

Connor Basch, Audio ProducerNovember 3, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Women’s basketball’s first game tips off in 10 days against the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, so it’s time to preview the season. Women’s basketball reporter John Hand joined host Connor Basch to break down everything you need to know about the No. 17 Golden Eagles, including what needs to improve in order for them to avenge their first-round exit in last year’s March Madness.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Podcasts

Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater
Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater
PODCAST: Men’s and women’s soccer approach end of respective seasons.
PODCAST: Men’s and women’s soccer approach end of respective seasons.
Widespread Panic is ‘music in your face’
Widespread Panic is ‘music in your face’
Girlpool talks new album, touring
Girlpool talks new album, touring
PODCAST: Volleyball holds the No. 1 spot in the BIG EAST
PODCAST: Volleyball holds the No. 1 spot in the BIG EAST

Other stories filed under Radio Sports

PODCAST: Men’s and women’s soccer approach end of respective seasons.
PODCAST: Men’s and women’s soccer approach end of respective seasons.
PODCAST: Volleyball holds the No. 1 spot in the BIG EAST
PODCAST: Volleyball holds the No. 1 spot in the BIG EAST
PODCAST: Marquette Madness preview and volleyball discussion
PODCAST: Marquette Madness preview and volleyball discussion
PODCAST: Men’s soccer’s season is hanging by a thread
PODCAST: Men’s soccer’s season is hanging by a thread
PODCAST: How will the volleyball team fare in conference play?
PODCAST: How will the volleyball team fare in conference play?
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations

    Artist Interview

    Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater

  • PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations

    Men's Soccer

    PODCAST: Men’s and women’s soccer approach end of respective seasons.

  • PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations

    Artist Interview

    Widespread Panic is ‘music in your face’

  • PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations

    Artist Interview

    Girlpool talks new album, touring

  • PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations

    Podcasts

    PODCAST: Volleyball holds the No. 1 spot in the BIG EAST

  • PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations

    Artist Interview

    New Music Monday: Lorde Fredd33

  • PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations

    Men's Basketball

    PODCAST: Marquette Madness preview and volleyball discussion

  • PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations

    Artist Interview

    AJR preps for Marquette concert

  • PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations

    Men's Soccer

    PODCAST: Men’s soccer’s season is hanging by a thread

  • PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations

    Podcasts

    PODCAST: How will the volleyball team fare in conference play?