PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations

Women’s basketball’s first game tips off in 10 days against the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, so it’s time to preview the season. Women’s basketball reporter John Hand joined host Connor Basch to break down everything you need to know about the No. 17 Golden Eagles, including what needs to improve in order for them to avenge their first-round exit in last year’s March Madness.