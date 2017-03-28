Women’s basketball report cards: BIG EAST champs fare well

Close The women's basketball bench celebrates during the BIG EAST semifinal. Photo by Austin Anderson Photo by Austin Anderson The women's basketball bench celebrates during the BIG EAST semifinal.

Guard Allazia Blockton (A)

In Blockton’s freshman campaign, she was the focal point of the offense. This season, defenses knew that and would key in on her, allowing for other players like Amani Wilborn and Natisha Hiedeman to have breakout games. Nonetheless, Blockton still found a way to average 17.1 points per game.

Guard Natisha Heideman (A)

Hiedeman is hands down the Marquette’s best shooter. Her shooting started many Golden Eagle runs and also provided a balance to Marquette’s drive heavy offense. Another thing she does extremely well but doesn’t get noticed is her ability to create offense in transition, which is a staple of Kieger’s offensive attack.

Guard Danielle King (A)

King grew the most out of any of the Golden Eagles. She is referred to by Keiger as “The General” since she took control of the offense from the point guard position. Her play helped Marquette get out of offensive funks. She also possesses a unique driving and rebounding talent despite being one of the smallest players on the floor.

Forward McKayla Yentz (A-)

Yentz was the closest thing to a true role player in a main rotation that seemed to regularly showcase different star players. That said, the sweet-shooting forward filled the role perfectly, knocking down 39.1 percent of her looks from deep and spacing out the floor for the dribble-drive guard penetration. As the team’s sole senior, Yentz became a leader on the court and rarely made any mistakes.

Forward Erika Davenport (A)

When a missed Golden Eagles shot ends up back in Marquette’s hands, chances are those hands belong to Erika Davenport. The 5-foot-11-inch forward developed into one of the BIG EAST’s premier rebounders, masking an otherwise undersized roster. Her ability to score in the post gave Marquette’s offense an extra dimension.

Guard Amani Wilborn (A-)

Wilborn came off the bench nearly every game this season, but for all intents and purposes the 5-foot-9 sophomore guard was a member of the starting lineup. Her ability to both push the pace and score off-the-dribble and in post-ups in the half-court made Wilborn a valuable change of pace. Her three-game tear in the BIG EAST Tournament showcased her offensive upside, and earned her the weekends’ Most Outstanding Player award.

Center Shantelle Valentine (B-)

Valentine was the only bench player outside Amani Wilborn to make an appearance in every game. The 6-foot-2 junior was the only true traditional center in the rotation, regularly making appearances in the first and third quarters to bolster the Golden Eagles’ size and give Yentz and Davenport a rest against larger matchups.

Guard Isabelle Spingola (B-)

Spingola floated in and out of the rotation through much of the season, with the majority of her 169 total minutes coming in garbage-time scenarios. A 21-point explosion against Seton Hall in early February showcased her long distance shooting ability. Expect the freshman guard to make bigger contributions in the future.

Head coach Carolyn Kieger (A)

Three years ago when Kieger took over the program she implemented a culture of hard work, passion and intensity and this season players fully embraced Kieger’s culture and showed that culture can have. Kieger has now made Marquette a program to look out for.