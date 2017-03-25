Men’s lacrosse defeats Georgetown in BIG EAST opener

Close Joe Dunn led Marquette in scoring with four goals against Georgetown Saturday. Photo by Doug Peters/Marquette Athletics Photo by Doug Peters/Marquette Athletics Joe Dunn led Marquette in scoring with four goals against Georgetown Saturday.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Marquette men’s lacrosse is atop the BIG EAST, at least for the next week.

The Golden Eagles held onto a late lead to down Georgetown 11-10 in the first BIG EAST game of the season. The Hoyas outscored Marquette 4-3 in the final frame, but the Golden Eagles were able to run off a majority of the final minute and a half after a clutch faceoff victory from junior Owen Weselak, his only draw of the game.

“It’s always a battle in the BIG EAST, always a battle with these guys,” head coach Joe Amplo told GoMarquette.com. “To get off on a 1-0 start with a game like this, with a win at the end, I couldn’t ask for more.”

Joe Dunn scored a career-high four goals for the Golden Eagles, including Marquette’s final two tallies and the eventual game-winner. He was playing with a heavy heart, as his grandmother Gertrude Dunn passed away last Saturday. He attended the funeral yesterday.

“Joe Dunn showed the guys what playing inspired looked like and I’m really proud of him,” Amplo said. “He played like a senior with something to prove and he looked like he was having fun.”

Grant Preisler and Tanner Thomson each scored a pair for the Golden Eagles, while Ryan McNamara, John Wagner and Kyran Clarke each found the back of the net once.

The victory pushes the Golden Eagles to 4-2, while Georgetown’s disappointing season continues. The Hoyas fell to 2-7.

Marquette’s BIG EAST slate will be put on hold, as the Golden Eagles welcome an Air Force squad receiving votes in the latest media poll to Valley Fields Tuesday.