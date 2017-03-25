The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Men’s lacrosse defeats Georgetown in BIG EAST opener

Jack Goods, Wire Sports EditorMarch 25, 2017Leave a Comment

Joe+Dunn+led+Marquette+in+scoring+with+four+goals+against+Georgetown+Saturday.
Joe Dunn led Marquette in scoring with four goals against Georgetown Saturday.

Joe Dunn led Marquette in scoring with four goals against Georgetown Saturday.

Photo by Doug Peters/Marquette Athletics

Photo by Doug Peters/Marquette Athletics

Joe Dunn led Marquette in scoring with four goals against Georgetown Saturday.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette men’s lacrosse is atop the BIG EAST, at least for the next week.

The Golden Eagles held onto a late lead to down Georgetown 11-10 in the first BIG EAST game of the season. The Hoyas outscored Marquette 4-3 in the final frame, but the Golden Eagles were able to run off a majority of the final minute and a half after a clutch faceoff victory from junior Owen Weselak, his only draw of the game.

“It’s always a battle in the BIG EAST, always a battle with these guys,” head coach Joe Amplo told GoMarquette.com. “To get off on a 1-0 start with a game like this, with a win at the end, I couldn’t ask for more.”

Joe Dunn scored a career-high four goals for the Golden Eagles, including Marquette’s final two tallies and the eventual game-winner. He was playing with a heavy heart, as his grandmother Gertrude Dunn passed away last Saturday. He attended the funeral yesterday.

“Joe Dunn showed the guys what playing inspired looked like and I’m really proud of him,” Amplo said. “He played like a senior with something to prove and he looked like he was having fun.”

Grant Preisler and Tanner Thomson each scored a pair for the Golden Eagles, while Ryan McNamara, John Wagner and Kyran Clarke each found the back of the net once.

The victory pushes the Golden Eagles to 4-2, while Georgetown’s disappointing season continues. The Hoyas fell to 2-7.

Marquette’s BIG EAST slate will be put on hold, as the Golden Eagles welcome an Air Force squad receiving votes in the latest media poll to Valley Fields Tuesday.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Lacrosse

Men’s lacrosse rolls against Robert Morris
Men’s lacrosse rolls against Robert Morris
Men’s lacrosse splits Midwest Lacrosse Classic
Men’s lacrosse splits Midwest Lacrosse Classic
Men’s lacrosse brought back to earth by No. 14 Richmond
Men’s lacrosse brought back to earth by No. 14 Richmond
Defensive torch passed to Nick Grill
Defensive torch passed to Nick Grill
Men’s lacrosse blasts by Jacksonville 17-1
Men’s lacrosse blasts by Jacksonville 17-1

Other stories filed under Sports

DePodesta, of Moneyball and Browns fame, visits campus
DePodesta, of Moneyball and Browns fame, visits campus
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap
MUBB Season in Quotes

What better way to wrap up the 2016-17 Marquette Men’s Basketball season than by allowing the staff and players to tell us how the season went thems...

Women’s lacrosse goes 1-2 over spring break
Women’s lacrosse goes 1-2 over spring break
McBride transitions from walk-on to track leader
McBride transitions from walk-on to track leader
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Men’s lacrosse defeats Georgetown in BIG EAST opener

    Metro & Politics

    Meet your MUSG candidates

  • Men’s lacrosse defeats Georgetown in BIG EAST opener

    Arts & Entertainment

    ATTEY: Top picks from Drake’s latest release

  • Men’s lacrosse defeats Georgetown in BIG EAST opener

    Metro & Politics

    New Marquette Law Poll shows 41 percent approval of Trump in Wisconsin

  • Men’s lacrosse defeats Georgetown in BIG EAST opener

    Arts & Entertainment

    PROUTY: Beauty and the Beast invites nostalgia

  • Men’s lacrosse defeats Georgetown in BIG EAST opener

    Metro & Politics

    Investigation charges against MUSG President Adam Kouhel fall short

  • Men’s lacrosse defeats Georgetown in BIG EAST opener

    News

    Eye to eye: Renters’ silence spawns issues

  • Men’s lacrosse defeats Georgetown in BIG EAST opener

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball overcame adversity to reach NCAA Tournament

  • Men’s lacrosse defeats Georgetown in BIG EAST opener

    Arts & Entertainment

    Music’s element of surprise

  • Men’s lacrosse defeats Georgetown in BIG EAST opener

    Men's Basketball

    Guard Duane Wilson transferring from MU

  • Men’s lacrosse defeats Georgetown in BIG EAST opener

    Sports

    Marquette falls to Quinnipiac in first round of NCAA Tournament