Men’s lacrosse brought back to earth by No. 14 Richmond

Jack Goods, Wire Sports Editor • February 26, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo by Brian McWalters 2015

Nick Eufrasio and Marquette's defense was tested frequently against Richmond Saturday.

Men’s lacrosse was brought back to earth after a one-sided opener, as No. 16 Marquette was handled by No. 14 Richmond, 9-2, Saturday. Richmond’s defense was stifling, shutting out the Golden Eagles for the entire second half.

Grant Preisler and Ryan McNamara scored Marquette’s only goals, the smallest offensive output since the Golden Eagles’ 16-1 loss to Duke March 22, 2016. Richmond’s defense kept the Golden Eagles to the outside for a majority of the game, as Marquette only got 27 shots off in the game and only one on goal in the first quarter.

Richmond jumped out to an early lead, scoring the first three goals of the game in the first ten minutes. Preisler and McNamara’s goals kept it a three-goal game at half, but Richmond scored four unanswered goals in the second half to cruise to victory.

Marquette’s defense was tested more frequently than it was in the opener against Jacksonville. That led to some breakdowns, opening up space for Richmond’s more lethal weapons. Ryan Lee scored his fourth straight hat trick and added two assists, while Teddy Hatfield scored two goals and an assist for Richmond.

Goalie Cole Blazer was tested heavily, facing 37 shots. He set a career high for saves with 15.

Face-off specialist Zack Melillo left the game in the final ten seconds of the first half after landing awkwardly while pushing a Richmond player from behind. He didn’t return to game action, but was back on the Marquette sideline by the end of the game. Owen Weselek took draws in the second half, winning 3 of 5.

Marquette faces another big test next weekend in No. 19 Ohio State as part of the Midwest Lacrosse Classic. The Golden Eagles will also play Detroit Mercy as part of the event.

