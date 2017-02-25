Men’s basketball slips up at Providence

Katin Reinhardt was unable to hit a fadeaway to give the Golden Eagles a late lead.

The 2016-17 Marquette men’s basketball team will be remembered for a number of things, namely knocking off No. 1 Villanova, but its stellar 3-point shooting and second half collapses are just as much a part of its identity. Despite shooting 11-of-20 from 3-point range the Golden Eagles lost a backbreaker at Providence, 73-69.

Marquette led by 12 points with 7:20 to play but failed to make another field goal for the rest of the game, allowing the Friars to finish on a 21-5 run.

With 15 seconds remaining the Golden Eagles inbounded the ball down one point. Jajuan Johnson drove to the hoop and was forced to pass by Kyron Cartwright. Johnson dished the ball behind the hoop to Katin Reinhardt, who was forced to put up a contested fade away jumpshot. The shot didn’t fall and Marquette was unable to grab the rebound, effectively ending the game.

Markus Howard led the way for Marquette with 24 points on 6 for 8 shooting from deep, but turned it over five times and added no assists.

Rodney Bullock was the hero for Providence, posting 20 points, including the tip in that gave Providence a lead with 19 seconds to play. The junior also had 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Both teams made 25 of their 52 field goal attempts, but Providence shot 19 more free throws than Marquette, going 17 for 29 from the charity stripe.

The Friars dominated the paint, outscoring the Golden Eagles 34-16 on the interior. Luke Fischer and Matt Heldt combined for just nine points and six rebounds. Both centers fouled out.

Although he missed the final shot, Katin Reinhardt was big for Marquette. He scored 12 points, pitched in a team-high four assists and added three rebounds in a team-high 35 minutes.

Throughout the second half there were a number of whistles due to players slipping on the court. The Dunkin’ Donuts Center was dealing with apparent condensation issues due to the sheet of ice under the court.

The loss dropped Marquette to 8-8 in the BIG EAST and 17-11 overall. Another regular season loss will likely force Marquette into a situation where a BIG EAST Tournament title is its only route to the NCAA Tournament.

Next up is a road game at Xavier Wednesday night.