The student news site of Marquette University

Expansion of new residence hall announced

New dorm will have two more floors than initially planned.

Devi Shastri, Projects Editor • February 28, 2017Leave a Comment

Expansion of new residence hall announced

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The university announced plans Feb. 23 to expand Marquette’s future residence hall to house 140 more beds than initially planned.

In a news brief to the campus community, University President Michael Lovell said two more floors will be added to the new dorm. The cost of construction will now jump from $96 million to $108 million. When completed, the complex will be able to house 890 freshman and sophomores. It will include a dining hall and a campus community space that will connect the tower section of the building to a shorter half.

Lora Strigens, vice president of planning and strategy, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the decision to add more rooms will eventually allow the university more flexibility while demolishing McCormick Hall and closing O’Donnell Hall, though the university has no immediate plans to demolish O’Donnell.

Last month, alumni Ray and Kay Eckstein gave a $10 million gift toward the construction of the hall, which will be named after Rev. Robert A. Wild. The building will be located on the corner of Wells and 17th streets, next to Humphrey Hall, where construction is already underway.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Motion filed to investigate MUSG President Kouhel for impeachment
Motion filed to investigate MUSG President Kouhel for impeachment
International Day focuses on solidarity through celebration
International Day focuses on solidarity through celebration
MUSG hosts successful self-defense class
MUSG hosts successful self-defense class
Shapiro speaking engagement goes on without hitch
Shapiro speaking engagement goes on without hitch
Two more students diagnosed with mumps
Two more students diagnosed with mumps

Other stories filed under News

Marquette students packing bags to help homeless fight disease, infection
Marquette students packing bags to help homeless fight disease, infection
Motion filed to investigate MUSG President Kouhel for impeachment
Motion filed to investigate MUSG President Kouhel for impeachment
Vulgar basketball chants spur university response
Vulgar basketball chants spur university response
Frechette, co-founder of Marquette journalism fellowship, dies at 79
Frechette, co-founder of Marquette journalism fellowship, dies at 79
McAdams receives award at conservative conference
McAdams receives award at conservative conference