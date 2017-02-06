MUSG appoints new Budget Committee member, schedules vote on new resolution

Photo by Abigail Ng

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Marquette University Student Government held its weekly meeting Monday, Feb. 6. Two highlights came out of the meeting.

New Budget Committee member

The MUSG Senate unanimously voted to allow College of Communication Senator Sebastian Becerra to join the Budget Committee.

“I want a new experience in MUSG,” he said. “I’m currently serving in the Student Life Committee, and I haven’t really had that much professional budget experience. I think this will be very good for me to learn in the Budget Committee how to manage a budget, how to allocate funds.”

Becerra described what actions he will focus on as a member of the Budget Committee.

“I’ll definitely be pushing trying to allocate our resources better to student organizations,” he said. “We’ve had some issues for various reasons and I think part of my role as a senator is to help the student organizations, help the students and serve the students as well as I can.”

Becerra said his new position “is definitely something I look forward to doing.”

Resolution to make roll calls public

Off-campus Senator J.R. O’Rourke introduced a resolution to make the weekly roll calls public on the MUSG website.

Straz Tower Senator Dan Brophy supported the resolution.

Brophy said the resolution “is something that J.R. (O’Rourke) and I had talked about before and I think accountability is really important for senators.”

“It’s to hold senators accountable for who shows up and who doesn’t,” Brophy said. “For the future … you can look back at the minutes and see that (they) were there at this meeting.”

College of Communication Senator Blake Ruppe, who was a sponsor of O’Rourke’s resolution, said the new resolution will help improve efficiency.

“It’s good to follow the rules because it helps get meetings done in a productive and timely manner.”

MUSG will vote on the resolution during next week’s meeting.