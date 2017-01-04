New Music Monday: Calliope

Photo from Calliope's Facebook

Calliope is a psychedelic rock band originating from Milwaukee. They are currently sitting on a full-length album that has more metal and dark elements than previous releases. A seven-inch vinyl teaser from their forthcoming is expected in the spring. They joined New Music Monday to talk about their influences, the Packers and the state of psych rock in 2016.