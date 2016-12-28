Lex Allen keeps it movin’ with new soul-pop releases

Lex Allen hits the mark yet again with his new release “Mamas Boy,” which transforms grief into healing and empowerment. The song bears an emotional weight as it is a tribute to his mother who passed last year. Even Allen gets a little misty eyed, tweeting that he “fought back tears while performing the new single #MamasBoy for the first time last week.”

Allen is a neo-soul pop singer known to bend and blend genres, with a voice as big as his energetic, warm personality. Give his music a listen if you are a fan of Janelle Monae or Pharrell Williams. He is known for his collaboration with Milwaukee artists such as Q the Sun and WebsterX. This is an exciting new artist because his positive attitude and forward-thinking brings something refreshing to his hometown music scene of Milwaukee.

On New Music Monday, he chatted about new music, his love of expression through fashion and his icon Mickey Mouse. When asked what he would write on his own personal billboard, Allen enthusiastically answered, “Keep it Movin’, Yah Beauts!” as a nod to his September release.

View the archived Facebook-live interview and stay tuned for the podcast. Tune into Marquette Radio at 6 p.m. Mondays to hear new releases and interviews with upcoming, visiting and local artists.