New sorority makes its Marquette debut

Alpha Sigma Omega now has 6 active members. Photo courtesy of Marquette ASO.

In mid-October, Marquette welcomed the newest edition of Greek Life to campus: Alpha Sigma Omega Latina Sorority, Inc. The sorority was established with a founding alpha line consisting of six members.

The six members currently in the Marquette chapter are Jazmin Muro, Melanie Miranda, Alani Santos, Angie Palayot, Ana Llamosa and Summer Luna.

Established in April 1997 at Syracuse University, ASO aims to empower Latinas and “womyn” of various backgrounds in higher educations. On April 26, it is recognized as “Dia de la Hermandad” or “Sister Day.” There are currently two active chapters in Illinois and Wisconsin.

“Women is spelled with a y because the organization holds a lot of feminist values, and women spelled regularly has the word men in it, so with the Y, it takes that away with having men it when we are a feminist organization,” Jazmin Muro, junior in the College of Arts & Sciences and president of ASO, said.

The only multicultural Greek organizations currently instated at Marquette are Delta Xi Phi Multicultural Sorority, Inc., Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity and Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc.

ASO needs to maintain five active members with a 2.5 gpa to officially become a chapter of the multicultural Greek Council in the Spring.

“I think our biggest thing is wanting to cultivate even more community for students on campus, especially students of color,” Summer Luna, vice president of ASO and junior in the College of Arts & Sciences. said. “I think just the biggest thing is community, like bringing the Greek community together and bringing Greeks and non-Greeks together as well.”

Muro became familiar with the organization through her older sister, who was a part of ASO when she attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

For Muro, it all started when she was a first-year when she realized she wanted to be a part of a multicultural Greek organization.

“I brought up the idea to my roommates and they were interested, so I was put in contact with a national board member of headquarters from the organization and we hosted an information meeting and I just gathered girls that I knew that might be interested,” Muro said.

Once there was room for their application, Muro got an interest group to apply into the council. The council has three phases into the application to join, but after the first two phases, ASO originally got denied from advancing.

“We had several interests at the time that were very passionate about trying to bring the organization. After we were denied, we appealed so that we could have another chance and that was Spring 2023,” Muro said.

This past spring, Muro said their interest group was allowed to move into phase three, meaning they c0uld start doing things as organization, which is how they started the membership process. From there, anyone interested were able to apply, which is when the six of the current founding line joined the organization.

“The more that I was around Jasmine and we got to know the active sisters and the active members, it was just like a feeling inside. I don’t know how to explain it, I felt like I could be myself. I was very vulnerable and it came easily. That was something I valued a lot and that stood out to me,” Luna said.

Melanie Miranda, a junior in the College of Communication and event coordinator for ASO, said she aims to create a safe space for all women on campus.

Miranda said there was a ceremony held, that was the “icing on top of their hard work.”

Luna said the support and love from the community to celebrate ASO and their accomplishments was exciting and bittersweet.

“It happened fast, but also took a lot of work and it wasn’t easy because it is kind of competitive to bring new organizations and like new series and fraternities on campus,” Luna said.

Muro said since the organization is still in phase three, the application will close at the end of spring.

Anyone interested can contact the Instagram and fill out the interest form. Muro said there are events and information meetings that ASO is hosting during the month of November.

This story was written by Trinity Zapotocky. She can be reached at [email protected].